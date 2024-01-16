Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

