Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 413,115 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 930.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 53.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.5 %

Freshworks stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.00. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,022 shares of company stock worth $5,313,903. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

