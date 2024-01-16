Strs Ohio Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

