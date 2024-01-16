Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.