Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.