Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
TTWO opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
