Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 455.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

