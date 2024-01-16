Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.