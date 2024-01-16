Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth $44,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TEX stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

