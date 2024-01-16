Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCC stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $133.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

