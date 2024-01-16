Strs Ohio Sells 169,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 174,813 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

