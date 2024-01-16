Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

