Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 972 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $251.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

