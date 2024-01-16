Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

