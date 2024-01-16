Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 416.3% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,952 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Down 1.2 %

EAF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.15. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

