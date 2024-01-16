Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.79 and a 200 day moving average of $381.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.