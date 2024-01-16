Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.