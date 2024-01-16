Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $440.46 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.