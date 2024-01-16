Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

SYF opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

