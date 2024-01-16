Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.