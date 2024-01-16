Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.