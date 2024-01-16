The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE COO opened at $383.77 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper Companies’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

