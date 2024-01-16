The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

