The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

