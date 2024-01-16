The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

