The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of WU opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

