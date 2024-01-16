True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

