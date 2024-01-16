TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

