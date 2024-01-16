U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.