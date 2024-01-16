Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.