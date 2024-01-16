UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.99 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00009294 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00162391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,908,858 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,909,324.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.99823416 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,566,881.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

