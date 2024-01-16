Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VLY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

