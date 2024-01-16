Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Holdings Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,232 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $139.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

