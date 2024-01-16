Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.30 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

