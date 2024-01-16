Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $10,081.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,896.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00162391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00590864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00366206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00196903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,517,535 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.