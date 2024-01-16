Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
