W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.