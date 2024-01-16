Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 95.6% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.98.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

