WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

