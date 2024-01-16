Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 3,902 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The stock has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

