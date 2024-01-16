Yellow (YELLQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.
Yellow Trading Down 3.7 %
YELLQ opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.56.
Yellow Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Russell 2000 stocks for your January watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.