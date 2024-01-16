Yellow (YELLQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

Yellow Trading Down 3.7 %

YELLQ opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.