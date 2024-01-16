Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

