Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graco by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

