Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1,232.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

