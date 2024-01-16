Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.87.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

