Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

