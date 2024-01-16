Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

