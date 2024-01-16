Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

