Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

