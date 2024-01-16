Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

